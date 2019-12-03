TV Ratings: '911' Rises With Fall Finale, 'Voice' Tops in Viewers

The Fox drama hits multi-week highs in both adults 18-49 and total audience, leading the network to a demographic win Monday.

The fall finale of 911 delivered its best ratings since October, leading Fox to a demographic win on the broadcast networks Monday.

The Voice was the most-watched show on broadcast with its biggest Monday audience in five weeks, and CBS got solid returns (though not as strong as a year ago) from its annual broadcast of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The final 911 of 2019 scored a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49, its best same-day mark since Oct. 21. The show's 6.74 million viewers were the most for the show since Oct. 7. Prodigal Son ended its fall run with steady numbers: 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 3.42 million viewers.

The Voice drew just under 8 million viewers, its biggest Monday tune-in since Oct. 28, along with a 1.1 in adults 18-49 (even with last week). The season premiere of Making It posted 2.94 million viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo, off a good amount from its summer 2018 average of 4 million viewers and a 0.9 in the demo. It was, however, on par with NBC's recent same-day averages in the time period.

CBS' ratings are likely inflated some thanks to Monday Night Football pre-emptions in Minneapolis and Seattle. Rudolph is currently at a 1.5 in adults 18-49 and 7.04 million viewers, down from 1.7 and 8.15 million viewers last year. Reruns of All Rise and Bull rounded out the night.

ABC got a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers from the premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight. The Good Doctor closed its fall run with a 0.9 (steady vs. last week) and 6.07 million viewers, tying its second-largest same-day audience of the season. The CW's All American and Black Lightning both matched their 0.2s in adults 18-49 from a week ago.

Fox led the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 in primetime with a 1.1 rating. NBC and CBS are currently tied at 0.9, pending updates for the Eye. ABC averaged 0.7, followed by Univision at 0.5, Telemundo at 0.4 and The CW at 0.2.

