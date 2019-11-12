TV Ratings: '911' Beats 'The Voice' to Lead Monday

The Fox drama also hits a three-week high in total viewers and helps the network lead the night in adults 18-49.

Fox's 911 reached its biggest initial audience in three weeks Monday and also led the broadcast networks in the adults 18-49 demographic, topping The Voice on NBC.

The drama posted a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, even with its last two outings. The 6.47 million viewers for 911, however, were the most for the show's initial airing since Oct. 21. Prodigal Son is currently up a little in both the 18-49 demo (0.8) and total viewers (3.39 million). Both shows grow substantially with delayed viewing.

The Voice's first live episode of the season was down a little versus last week with a 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 7.53 million viewers, though the latter figure was the best of the night on the broadcast networks. Bluff City Law was steady with a 0.5 and 3.73 million viewers.

ABC's early ratings are likely somewhat inflated thanks to a preemption for Monday Night Football in San Francisco. Dancing With the Stars is at 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 7.18 million viewers, and The Good Doctor is at 0.8 and 5.98 million.

The CW's All American and Black Lightning both drew 0.2 ratings in adults 18-49. CBS aired reruns in primetime.

Fox averaged a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo in primetime, narrowly beating the 1.0 for NBC. ABC is also at 1.0, pending updates. CBS' rerun lineup is a 0.6, also pending updates for an NFL preemption in Seattle. Telemundo earned a 0.5, Univision a 0.4 and The CW a 0.2.

