TV Ratings: '911' Rises and Tops 'The Voice' Again

Fox's 911 topped Monday's adults 18-49 ratings, improving some week to week. The Voice was once again the top show in total viewers.

Drama 911 scored a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, up a tenth of a point week to week, and 6.31 million viewers, about even with a week ago. The series has been among the biggest gainers in delayed viewing so far this season, adding a point to its 18-49 rating and 3.7 million viewers after seven days. Prodigal Son (0.8, 3.43 million) was steady week to week.

The Voice drew 7.96 million viewers for its initial airing, even with a week ago, though its 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 was off a little bit. Bluff City Law followed with 3.72 million viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, on par with last week's early numbers.

On CBS, The Neighborhood (0.9 in adults 18-49, 5.7 million viewers), All Rise (0.7, 5.44 million ) and Bull (0.7, 6.04 million) all tied their season highs in adults 18-49 and were up week to week in viewers. Bob Hearts Abishola was steady in the demo at 0.7 and also added viewers, bringing in 5.22 million.

Ratings for ABC and The CW may be somewhat inflated as affiliates in Boston (ABC) and New York (CW) pre-empted regular programming for Monday Night Football. Dancing With the Stars and The Good Doctor are both at 1.0 in adults 18-49 for ABC, and The CW's All American and Black Lightning are at 0.3.

Fox's 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 topped the night. NBC and ABC are currently tied at 1.0, pending updates for ABC. CBS averaged 0.7 and The CW 0.3.

