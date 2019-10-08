TV Ratings: '911' Tops 'The Voice' Head to Head

The CW's 'All American' hits a series high in total viewers with its second-season premiere Monday.

Fox's 911 recorded its third straight strong ratings performance Monday, beating NBC's The Voice in adults 18-49 to claim the night's top spot. The CW's All American surged in its second-season premiere, scoring a series high in total viewers and tying its best 18-49 rating.

The conclusion of 911's season-opening, three-part disaster arc scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.11 million viewers, even with last week in the 18-49 demo and off a slight 4 percent in total viewers. The recently extended Prodigal Son was also fairly steady with a 0.9 in adults 18-49 (versus 1.0 last week) and 3.8 million viewers.

All American opened its sophomore season on The CW with 926,000 viewers, a series high for an initial airing and 35 percent above its series premiere (770,000) a year ago. The show's 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 tied a series best, last reached in November 2018. Season one has been streaming on Netflix for about six months, which may have helped the on-air audience Monday night.

Following All American, Black Lightning premiered to a 0.3 in the 18-49 demo and 900,000 viewers, in line with its 2018-19 average.

The Voice (1.5 in adults 18-49, 8.66 million viewers) and Bluff City Law (0.7, 4.08 million) are showing steady numbers for NBC. The network's Cleveland affiliate preempted regular programming for Monday Night Football, so that's subject to change.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars (0.8 in adults 18-49) and The Good Doctor (0.9) are also even with last week, as are CBS' Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7), All Rise (0.6) and Bull (0.6). The Neighborhood ticked down to 0.8.

Fox led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating, just ahead of NBC's 1.2 (pending updates). ABC (0.8) edged CBS (0.7) for third place. Univision averaged 0.5, Telemundo 0.4 and The CW 0.3.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.