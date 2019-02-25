TV Ratings: Oscars Improve a Little in Early Numbers

The 2019 Oscars delivered small year-to-year gains in Sunday's early ratings.

ABC's broadcast of the awards posted a 20.1 rating/33 share in metered-market households, up about 6 percent over the early figures from a year ago.

The 2018 awards posted a preliminary rating of 18.9/32 on their way to an all-time low of 26.54 million viewers and a 6.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Should those gains hold when more complete ratings come in, the Oscars would be in line to pull down about 28 million viewers. That would still be the second-smallest audience on record; prior to last year the previous smallest audience was 32 million in 2008.

Sunday's broadcast clocked in at 3 hours, 19 minutes, 35 minutes shorter than last year's show. Along with not having a host, the show did not feature any montages or mid-telecast comedy bits.

Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody, the two biggest box office draws among the best picture nominees, each won multiple Oscars, but Green Book took home the night's top honor.

Early ratings for the Oscars are in line with the trend for other major awards shows this year. Both the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards were fairly steady year to year, although the Grammys hit a low in the 18-49 demo.

More complete ratings, including for the adults 18-49 demographic, will be available later Monday. This post will be updated as those numbers come in.