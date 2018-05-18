'A Christmas Prince' Sequel 'The Royal Wedding' Set at Netflix (Exclusive)

'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding' will pick up as the rom-com's leading duo are preparing to tie the knot.

Move aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There's another royal couple in town and they're about to get married, too.

Netflix's fan-favorite holiday film A Christmas Prince is getting a sequel titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding that will focus on their impending nuptials. News of the follow-up comes just ahead of the real-life royal wedding taking place this Saturday at St George's Chapel.

The romantic comedy, which drew comparisons to a Hallmark movie, follows a journalist (played by iZombie star Rose McIver) who — surprise! — falls in love with a prince (Divergent's Ben Lamb) she is supposed to be writing about. While Netflix does not release any ratings, A Christmas Prince became a bit of a cult hit for the streaming service after its Nov. 17, 2017 release.

The sequel will pick up a year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown. The two are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding — but their plans are jeopardized when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she's cut out to be queen, and Richard is faced with a political crisis that threatens to tarnish not only the holiday season but the future of the kingdom.

In addition to McIver and Lamb, castmember Alice Krige is returning for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, which has already begun shooting in Romania. John Schultz is directing the follow-up. while Robin Bernheim and Nate Atkins penned the script. Motion Picture Corporation of America's Brad Krevoy is producing. The movie is expected to be released on the streamer later in 2018 during the holiday season.

Netflix itself drew backlash after the company's Twitter account made fun of some of the first film's viewers by reminding the public of the viewing data it has. "To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?" read the tweet.

Check out a clip from the streamer drumming up buzz for the royal sequel: