'A League of Their Own': Meet the Full Cast for Amazon's Comedic Reboot

Abbi Jacobson stars alongside D'Arcy Carden in what the streamer say says is a "fresh approach" to Penny Marshall's beloved movie.

Amazon's A League of Their Own cast is set.

In what the streamer is describing as a "fresh approach" to Penny Marshall's beloved film about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the hourlong comedy will be written and exec produced by star Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle).

The project, which is currently in the pilot stage and has already begun production in Southern California, follows brand-new characters and begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the league and its players as they fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S. A couple of former AAGPBL players are serving as consultants on the series. (Check out a pic of Jacobson in action and with one of the former players, below.)

The potential series is produced by Sony Pictures TV and also counts Hailey Wierengo and pilot director Jamie Babbit among its exec producers. (Sony's Columbia Pictures produced the original.)

Here's the full cast and descriptions of their characters:

Abbi Jacobson: Carson Shaw

Carson's a catcher from a tiny farm town, who suddenly finds herself hopping the train to Chicago to chase a dream she didn't even know she had.

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place): Greta

Greta is a first basewoman with unbelievable stretch. Off the field, she's also effortless, traveling the globe seeking new adventures and liaisons.

Chanté Adams (Bad Hair): Max

Max is a pitcher with an arm that could make men weep. She is ready for the big leagues and now, she just needs to make her own path there.

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Sex Education): Clance

Born and raised in Rockford, Clance is Max's best friend and biggest supporter, and a budding young artist in her ownright.

Kelly McCormack (Ginny & Georgia): Jess

A shortstop from Moosejaw, Canada, Jess was born to play the game. On the field, Jess feels the most herself and wishes the game would never end.

Roberta Colindrez (I Love Dick): Mita

A cool, calm and collected pitcher from Texas ranch country, Mita’s got a killer poker face, on and off the field. She won't reveal her secrets easily.

Priscilla Delgado (Julieta): Izzy

Straight from Havana, Izzy is the youngest, most enthusiastic Peach.

Melanie Field (Heathers): Jo (recurring)

Jo's a power hitter from Queens, who has survived countless escapades with her best friend, Greta. Boisterous and up for anything, Jo will defend her teammates til the end.

Check out a pic of Jacobson in action, below.