NBC's 'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' Sets First Guests, Gets Early YouTube Premiere (Exclusive)

Mindy Kaling will be the inaugural guest — the episode will stream a few hours ahead of its on-air debut.

NBC's late-night show A Little Late With Lilly Singh has announced its first guests — and viewers won't have to stay up quite so late to see them.

Mindy Kaling will be Singh's first guest when the show debuts Sept. 16. The on-air premiere is set for 1:35 a.m., following Late Night With Seth Meyers, but NBC will stream the first episode on YouTube at 10 p.m. ET Monday on the show's YouTube channel, about three-and-a-half hours before the on-air debut. Singh made her name on YouTube, where her || Superwoman || channel has nearly 15 million subscribers.

The YouTube stream will include the full first episode of A Little Late, along with some additional content airing directly before and after the show. In addition to Kaling, Rainn Wilson will make a special appearance, and the episode will include games and sketches.

Other guests scheduled for A Little Late's first week are Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson (Sept. 17), Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross (Sept. 18) and comedian Chelsea Handler (Sept. 19).

Singh will be the only woman hosting a current network late-night show when A Little Late debuts; she's also the first woman of color to hold the title of network late-night host since Wanda Sykes, who had a short-lived weekly Fox show a decade ago.

A Little Late takes over the late-late-night time period that Last Call With Carson Daly has occupied for the past 17 years. Singh told The Hollywood Reporter that in addition to the on-air content, the show will feature web-only sketches on its YouTube channel: "I think of the show as launching at 1:30 [a.m.] and then it has a life for the next 24 hours."

Singh executive produces A Little Late with showrunner Aliyah Silverstein and John Irwin. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel are co-EPs.