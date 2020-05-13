'A Little Late With Lilly Singh' Renewed at NBC

NBC has renewed its late-night series A Little Late With Lilly Singh for a second season.

The pickup comes as the 1:35 a.m. show finishes airing its first season, all of which was filmed in the fourth quarter of 2019. Singh, a YouTuber with some 36 million followers across social media channels, is currently the only woman hosting a late-night show on the broadcast networks. She's also the first bisexual woman of color to front a late-night series.

"Hosting my own late night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me," said Singh. "I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that A Little Late will return for a second season on NBC."

Said Katie Hockmeyer, executive vp late night programming at NBC, "Lilly is an incredible talent. A Little Late has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style.”

Singh's show replaced Last Call With Carson Daly, which ended its 17-year run in 2019. A Little Late's linear ratings have been comparable to that of Last Call, averaging about 670,000 nightly viewers. It's also developed a multi-platform following, leading all first-year shows in 2019-20 in social engagements. NBC also says the show is the most-viewed new broadcast series on YouTube, dating from A Little Late's Sept. 16 premiere.

The show comes from Universal Television and Singh's Unicorn Island Productions. Singh executive produces.