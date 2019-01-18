TV Ratings: 'A Million Little Things' Boosted by Thursday Move

The move of A Million Little Things to Thursday lifted the show to its best ratings of the season.

Airing behind the returning Grey's Anatomy, the first-year drama tied its season high among adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating, equaling the number for its series premiere. Its 5.25 million viewers were a season high.

Grey's Anatomy also tied its season high in the 18-49 demo with a 1.9. How to Get Away with Murder returned with a 0.7, off slightly from its last episode in November.

CBS' comedies all declined a bit week to week, although The Big Bang Theory (2.3 in 18-49, 13.18 million viewers) was still the night's No. 1 show across the board. Young Sheldon (1.7) and Fam (1.0) each slipped by 0.2, and Mom (1.3) fell 0.1. A SWAT repeat aired at 10 p.m.

NBC also was down from 8-10 p.m., as The Titan Games (1.3, -0.3), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.9, -0.3) and The Good Place (0.8, -0.1) all dipped week to week. Law & Order: SVU improved a bit on its last episode to 0.9, a four-episode high.

Gotham and The Orville (0.7 each) both held steady on Fox. Supernatural returned on The CW with a 0.4, matching its last episode in December. A Roswell, New Mexico rerun aired at 9 p.m.

ABC and CBS tied for the adults 18-49 lead on the night at 1.2 (CBS had a sizable advantage in total viewers). NBC finished third at 1.0, followed by Fox, 0.7, and The CW, 0.3.