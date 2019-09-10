'A Very Brady Renovation' Scores Huge Ratings for HGTV

The makeover of the iconic 'Brady Bunch' house delivers the cabler's biggest audience in more than two years.

The combination of a classic sitcom and a home makeover delivered a huge audience Monday for HGTV.

The premiere of A Very Brady Renovation delivered the cable network's biggest audience in more than two years — since the heyday of Fixer Upper. The program brings together the six surviving members of The Brady Bunch's cast to renovate the San Fernando Valley house used in exterior shots on the series so it looks just like the show's sets.

The premiere delivered 3.36 million viewers, the biggest audience on cable outside of Monday Night Football's debut on ESPN. A Very Brady Renovation's audience even surpassed the 3.27 million people who watched the Fixer Upper series finale the night it aired in April 2018.

The show also drew a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. Both that and the total audience are way above HGTV's average in the time period.

HGTV paid $3.5 million for the house when it came on the market in 2018 and plans to keep hold of the property after the series airs, possibly for use in future specials or for corporate events.

"We could be sitting on a gold mine," Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at HGTV parent Discovery, told The Hollywood Reporter. "We can't decide until the show is done and America has seen the house again."

A host of HGTV stars also appear on the four-episode series, including Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott, Flea Market Flip host Lara Spencer and Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords. Sister channels Food Network and Discovery Channel are also airing Brady-themed episodes of several shows during A Very Brady Renovation's run.