Aaron Paul Recaps 'Breaking Bad' in Two and a Half Minutes, Talks 'El Camino' on 'Kimmel'

The actor quickly summed up five seasons of the AMC series, highlighting moments like "Walt getting naked in a grocery store" and Paul's Pinkman saying "bitch" plenty of times.

In anticipation of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie landing Friday on Netflix, Aaron Paul reserved a seat on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday where the actor talked energetically about the standalone film and what it was like to reprise the character of Jesse Pinkman without his co-star Bryan Cranston in tow.

Before the actor sat down to chat about the film, Kimmel said it has been six years since Breaking Bad went off the air and "even the most hardcore fans need a refresher," to which Paul obliged.

Paul recapped all five seasons of the series within 2 and a half minutes, touching on highlights like Cranston's Walt White and Pinkman killing people "by science", White "getting naked in a grocery store" and Paul's Pinkman saying "bitch" plenty of times.

Following the recap, Paul and Kimmel discussed the actor's recent return to his home state of Idaho, where chaos took place in the form of a scavenger hunt for El Camino screening tickets throughout downtown Boise.

"It is an utter shit show," Paul said of the event, while adding "I love going back to my home state of Idaho and giving back to the community there."

Kimmel noted that even local police got involved, tweeting "While we want everyone to have fun, we also want everyone to be safe and obey all traffic and pedestrian laws."

Paul shared that one fan was so intent on getting a ticket, she promised the actor she'd get a "Pinkman" tattoo on her bottom lip — and post-ticket, she did just that with Paul providing photo evidence on the show.

The premiere for El Camino took place Monday in Los Angeles, where the mass fandom drew comparisons to that of an Avengers event. Speaking at the time about the Breaking Bad series finale, Paul said, "I thought it was such a perfect ending, to leave it sort of ambiguous. I think what [Gilligan] did with this next chapter was so beautiful. It might have lined up with what I was thinking. I kind of want [Jesse] to be OK. And maybe that is the case."

Kimmel asked how was it possible for Paul to film El Camino in Albuquerque without anyone noticing. The actor said locals did spot him, but he deflected any suspicion by saying he was doing "a small passion project."

Of working with Gilligan again, Paul said he completely trusted the Breaking Bad creator's vision for the film. As for anyone who has doubts of whether El Camino will be as enjoyable as the original series, Paul had this to say: "If you trusted Vince throughout that entire series, you should absolutely trust him in this film. He's the last person that wants to mess with this legacy. He absolutely crushed it."

Near the end of their talk, Kimmel played an exclusive new clip from the film, in which Skinny Pete and Badger are visited by Pinkman, likely after his escape from a neo-Nazi compound. Helicopters can be heard overhead as Pete realizes who is at the door and Badger tells Pinkman he "better get that car off the street."

As well as its Netflix bow, El Camino will also be in theaters in 68 cities before airing on AMC next year.

Watch Paul's speedy recap of Breaking Bad below.