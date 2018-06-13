Aaron Paul Set as Male Lead as Apple Rounds Out Cast of 'Are You Sleeping'

Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins and Mekhi Phifer are among the seven actors rounding out the cast of the drama from EP Reese Witherspoon.

Aaron Paul is reuniting with former Sony TV-turned-Apple chiefs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.

The Breaking Bad alum is set as the male lead in the tech giant's forthcoming Octavia Spencer drama Are You Sleeping. Paul among seven actors joining the ensemble drama from exec producer Reese Witherspoon. Also boarding the 10-episode series are Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Mekhi Phifer (ER), Michael Beach (Sons of Anarchy), Tracie Thoms (Rent) and Haneefah Wood (One Day at a Time).

Are You Sleeping offers a glimpse into America's obsession with true-crime podcasts. It challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is put on a public stage.

Three-time Emmy winner Paul stars as convicted murderer Warren Cave, whose guilt or innocence has remained a question in many people's minds for the past 20 years. The role marks Paul's follow-up to The Path, which was canceled in April after a three-season run on Hulu. He's repped by UTA. The casting reunites Paul with Van Amburg and Erlicht, who as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, produced Breaking Bad and now head video at Apple.

Jones will play Leander "Shreve" Scoville, the father to Poppy (Spencer). The role comes after he earned an Emmy nomination for his guest turn as Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) biological father on NBC's This Is Us. He's with Leading Artists and Industry Entertainment.

Perkins, a three-time Emmy nominee, will play Melanie Cave, the mother to Warren (Paul), who is the subject of Poppy's podcast. Repped by Gersh, she previously had a guest arc on This Is Us and next appears in HBO's Sharp Objects.

Phifer will play Markus Knox, a former detective and Poppy's longtime friend. He most recently starred in The CW's Frequency reboot. He's with Gersh.

Emmy-nominated Thoms is set as Desiree Scoville, Poppy's older and opinionated sister. The actress' credits include Lifetime's UnREAL and Netflix's Love. She's with Gersh.

Wood rounds out the cast as Cydie Scoville, Poppy's fiercly loyal sister. Her credits include FX's Baskets. She's repped by Buchwald.

They join the previously announced Spencer, who stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades-old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast; and Lizzy Caplan, who plays twins whose lives have taken different paths.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman penned the script and serves as showrunner. Reese Witherspoon will executive produce alongside her Hello Sunshine partner, Lauren Neustadter, with Chernin Entertainment's Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo overseeing for the recently launched Chernin/Endeavor Content banner. Spencer and Tramble Spellman will also executive produce. Sarah Koenig (Serial) was a consultant on the project during its development but is no longer attached to the series.