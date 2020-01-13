Abby Huntsman Leaving 'The View'

The former Fox News host is stepping down to help her father, Jon Huntsman, run for governor of Utah.

The View co-host Abby Huntsman is stepping down from the ABC morning show.

Huntsman, who has been with The View since September 2018, is leaving the show to work with her father, Jon Huntsman, as he campaigns for Utah's governorship. She's set to announce her departure on Monday's show.

A former Fox News reporter and host of Fox and Friends Weekend, Huntsman told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after her View tenure began that she was excited to return to the place where she began her career. She was a news desk assistant at ABC News and assistant booker for Good Morning America before moving to on-air roles at HuffPost Live and MSNBC, then to Fox News.

I feel really free in that I go in every morning and no one on that show tells me what to say, no one tells me what to think," she told THR. "I feel so lucky to have a job where I don't feel limited."

