TV Ratings: 'Abby's' Starts Soft for NBC, March Madness Down

The new comedy pulls in a small audience, while CBS' NCAA Tournament coverage declines vs. 2018.

NBC's new comedy Abby's premiered to soft ratings Thursday, pulling in the lowest numbers for a series debut on the network this season.

The mostly well reviewed series managed just a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.62 million viewers. The demo rating ties for the second-lowest premiere of any show, new or returning, on the network in 2018-19.

The rest of NBC's comedies were fairly steady: Superstore (0.8) slipped a tenth of a point, AP Bio (0.5) was even with last week and Will & Grace (0.7) ticked up. The network aired a rerun of Law & Order: SVU at 10 p.m.

CBS will likely end up No. 1 for the night, but its coverage for the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 round was down year to year. The network averaged a 4.5 household rating in metered markets for the primetime portion of the broadcast, off 15 percent from preliminary figures for the same round in 2018.

On ABC, an intense Grey's Anatomy led Thursday's non-sports shows by a wide margin with a 1.5 in adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers (its second-largest total audience of the season), up from 1.4 and 6.57 million last week. Station 19 (1.0, +0.2) and For the People (0.6, +0.1) also improved.

The season finale of Legacies posted a 0.3 for The CW, on par with its season average. Lead-in Supernatural was a repeat, as were Fox's Gotham and The Orville.

CBS averaged a 1.6 in adults 18-49 in primetime, pending updates for its live NCAA broadcast. ABC finished second at 1.0, a good distance ahead of NBC's 0.6. Univision took fourth at 0.5, followed by Telemundo at 0.4. Fox and The CW tied at 0.3.

