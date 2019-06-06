ABC Casting Head Ayo Davis Adds Disney+ to Portfolio

In a newly created executive vp position, Davis will oversee casting for the forthcoming streaming platform in addition to the broadcast network.

ABC's head of casting, Ayo Davis, is adding streaming platform Disney+ to her purview.

Davis has been promoted to the newly created position of executive vp talent and casting for ABC Entertainment and Disney+. In addition to her duties at the broadcast network, she'll provide casting strategy and services to the direct-to-consumer and international segment and work with Disney+ on all its scripted and unscripted content.

Davis will report to ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke.

"Ayo has an unbeatable track record of discovering new talent and attracting the industry’s most skilled and accomplished artists," said Burke. "We are excited to have her continue to lead our casting team and its initiatives, with added responsibilities at Disney+ as the company launches this vital new area of business."

Davis was named head of talent and casting for ABC and ABC Studios in 2016; prior to that she was senior vp talent and casting for ABC Entertainment Group, overseeing casting on all primetime scripted shows at the network. She joined ABC in the early 2000s and early in her tenure oversaw pilots including Lost, Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy, all of which debuted in the network's watershed 2004-05 season.

More recently she's been instrumental in casting The Good Doctor, American Crime, Black-ish and How to Get Away With Murder.

Davis also helped lead the implementation and launch of the ABC Discovers Initiative, which aims to find and nurture up-and-coming talent from around the world.