ABC Fall Schedule Goes All-In on Comedy, Keeps Shonda Rhimes Block Intact

The 'Roseanne' network is programming a whopping 10 half-hour comedies every week, the most aggressive tally for a Big Four net in recent memory.

It's the most ambitious comedy play a broadcast network has put out in years — NBC, by contrast, has only four half-hours on its fall lineup — and a clear reaction to the runaway success it's seen with the revived Roseanne. But TV's current No. 1 show won't be paired with another multi-cam project. ABC is instead partnering Roseanne with 1970s single-camera comedy The Kids Are Alright. Like Roseanne, it follows a working-class family. That will be the top of Tuesdays for ABC, one of three nights where it's spreading its ample sitcoms. Black-ish and Splitting Up Together will also return to Tuesdays, leading into new drama The Rookie.

Wednesday's comedy block is largely unchanged, though American Housewife gets a new 8:30 p.m. time slot, airing in between The Goldbergs and Modern Family. Single Parents gets the enviable post-Family slot at 9:30 p.m. before new drama A Million Little Things.

The other comedies, both returning, will move to Fridays. Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless will be paired in the 8 o'clock hour. (Both shows, interestingly, are produced by 20th Century Fox TV.) The rest of the night will belong to game show Child Support and, of course, 20/20.

One night that's not really changing is Thursdays. The block will still belong to a trio of Shonda Rhimes–produced dramas, interesting considering the producer left her deal with ABC Studios for Netflix since last year's upfront. Returning freshman Station 19 will air in between Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder. Monday is also unmoved, with Dancing With the Stars again anchoring the night before the return of 2017–18 breakout The Good Doctor.

Sunday marks a full retreat from scripted. Evergreen America's Funniest Home Videos will be followed by a "Juniors" edition of Dancing With the Stars, a new Shark Tank and Alec Baldwin's newly renamed talk show, The Alec Baldwin Show. Baldwin's vehicle got a late-night sampling on Oscars Sunday in March.



On hold for later in the season are new orders The Fix, Grand Hotel, Whiskey Cavalier and Schooled, as well as returning series For the People and Agents of SHIELD — as well as midseason reality offerings American Idol and The Bachelor.



ABC's 2018 Fall Schedule

Monday

8–10 p.m. — Dancing With the Stars

10–11 p.m. — The Good Doctor

Tuesday

8–8:30 p.m. — Roseanne

8:30–9 p.m. — The Kids Are Alright

9–9:30 p.m. — Black-ish

9:30–10 p.m. — Splitting Up Together

10–11 p.m. — The Rookie

Wednesday

8–8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs

8:30–9 p.m. — American Housewife

9–9:30 p.m. — Modern Family

9:30–10 p.m. — Single Parents

10–11 p.m. — A Million Little Things

Thursday

8–9 p.m. — Grey's Anatomy

9–10 p.m. — Station 19

10–11 p.m — How to Get Away With Murder

Friday

8–8:30 p.m. — Fresh off the Boat

8:30–9 p.m. — Speechless

9–10 p.m. — Child Support

10–11 p.m — 20/20

Saturday

8–11 p.m. — Saturday Night Football

Sunday

7–8 p.m. — America's Funniest Home Videos

8–9 p.m. — Dancing With the Stars: Juniors

9–10 p.m. — Shark Tank

10–11 p.m. — The Alec Baldwin Show

