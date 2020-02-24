ABC Marketing Executive Rebecca Daugherty Stepping Down

The veteran exec helped launch the likes of 'Desperate Housewives' and 'Grey's Anatomy' during her tenure with the network.

Long-time ABC marketing executive Rebecca Daugherty is stepping down after more than 30 years at the network.

Daugherty, executive vp marketing at ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios, helped launch shows ranging from Desperate Housewives to The Conners during her tenure and was instrumental in creating ABC's TGIT branding. She has been with ABC for 33 years.

"Becky has worked on many memorable marketing campaigns over so many decades at ABC,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "She's a thoughtful and passionate professional who leaves behind a legacy of outstanding work and an incredibly talented team. We're so grateful for all she’s accomplished, and we wish her well as she embarks on the next chapter of her career."

Daugherty joined ABC in 1987 and held numerous marketing positions before taking on her current title in 2017. During her tenure she oversaw promo campaigns for the likes of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, The Good Doctor, the revival of Roseanne and its spinoff The Conners and Once Upon a Time, among others. She also helped reinvigorate the Bachelor franchise and relaunch American Idol on ABC after it moved from Fox.

Daugherty and her team have won Mobius, Clio and Emmy awards during her time at ABC, as well as a number of Promax Gold honors.

"It has truly been a privilege to call ABC home for more than 30 years,” said Daugherty. "The marketing team is my second family, and I will never forget that immensely talented, extremely passionate group of people. I am in awe of them and their accomplishments every day. They will forever be a part of me as I move on to new opportunities, and I’m confident I’m leaving them in a stellar position to reach even greater heights."

Prior to ABC, Daugherty worked at Fox and several independent TV stations. She's on the board of entertainment marketing trade group Promax.