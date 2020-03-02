ABC Reveals Franchise Alum as Next 'Bachelorette' Star

Clare Crawley, who has appeared on four cycles of the ABC franchise, will lead the upcoming 2020 season.

The Bachelorette is dipping back into its pool of talent for the 16th season.

Clare Crawley will be the next star of the ABC dating series, the network announced on Monday.

The surprising reveal breaks tradition, since Crawley does not hail from the currently airing Bachelor season with Peter Weber. Traditionally, a scorned (but popular) contestant from The Bachelor will go on to lead the female cycle. Weber's season is still airing, with the two-night finale set for March 9 and 10.

Crawley, who is 38, was last seen by franchise viewers on the 2018 Olympics-themed spinoff, Bachelor Winter Games, where she was briefly engaged to The Bachelorette Canada star Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. The fan-favorite couple split two months after their live proposal and while Beauséjour-Savard returned to the franchise shortly after on summer series Bachelor in Paradise, Crawley last addressed Bachelor Nation with the news of their split. "We think the world of eachother, and we were both hoping we could make this work," they said, in part, in their joint announcement.

Crawley was first introduced on the 2013 Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, where she finished as his runner-up. Though her name was reportedly in the running at the time for The Bachelorette, the following cycle's gig went to Andi Dorfman, who had finished third on the season.

She then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice, for seasons one and two in season in 2014 and 2015, respectively — where she memorably became known for pouring her heart out to the animals that surround the island, thanks to producer editing. She then returned three years later for Winter Games.