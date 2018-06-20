ABC Orders 'Lost'-esque Reality Show, 'Castaways'

The network's spin on 'Survivor' will show contestants on islets in the South Pacific — and flashback to their lives at home before the show.

ABC has quietly ordered a new reality series to air alongside Bachelor in Paradise. The network announced Wednesday morning that August will also bring the arrival of Castaways — a competition that sounds a lot like one of ABC's most popular shows of this century.

A description for the series reads a lot like an unscripted spin on Lost, with 12 individuals dropped alone on a string of islets in Indonesia — and documentary-style flashbacks to their lives at home before leaving for the show.

The "alone on an island" setup also rings true of Survivor. But, unlike the CBS hit, Castaways will separate its cast in different locations. They'll come to find there are others, but they don't know where they are or how many there are. The show also seems to simulate an actual disaster scenario, with contestants left to survive off of washed-up luggage, scattered resources and abandoned structures.

The show comes to ABC from Nomad Entertainment, with Grant Kahler serving as showrunner.

It's not clear if there are any monetary stakes to the competition, but the only way off the island is to persevere until the unknown end date or quit.



Castaways premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7.