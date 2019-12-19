Former ABC PR Exec Jori Arancio Heads to WarnerMedia

Jori Arancio has a new gig.

The former senior vp communications at ABC has joined the WarnerMedia fold and will serve as exec vp communications at HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV. She will report to Kevin Brockman, the exec vp global communications at the company and with whom she worked for more than two decades in her role at ABC and ABC Studios. Her first day will be Jan. 6.

In her new role, Arancio will be the communications point person for communications for TNT, TBS, TruTV and HBO Max — all units overseen by Kevin Reilly. She replaces Marie Moore, who was quietly pushed out before Thanksgiving following a long tenure and after overseeing HBO Max's investor day.

“I had the unique pleasure of not only working with Jori for 21 years while we were both at Disney, but also promoting her into a variety of jobs where she never failed to impress," Brockman said. "She is one of the most strategic, thoughtful, and progressive communication executives in the business, and I’m thrilled that she’ll now bring her expertise to bear on behalf of our new streaming service and cable networks. It’s great to be working with her again.”

Added Reilly: “From the moment I met Jori, I knew she had the unique mix of strategic focus and personal flair that makes her uniquely qualified to lead our communications and successfully collaborate with our executives and creative talent across our portfolio of media networks, while simultaneously nurturing the critical launch and growth of HBOMax. Jori will make a great addition to the senior team.”

Said Arancio: "I am honored to be entrusted to lead the fantastic communications teams at HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV. I look forward to working with them to launch the streaming service and to continue to drive awareness of the great programming at the cable networks. I'm especially excited to work with Kevin Reilly, a known trailblazer with a clear vision for his brands who knows how to create cultural impact with content, as well as the talented executives on his team. It is also a privilege to have the opportunity to once again work with Kevin Brockman. He is an incredible leader who brings out the best in people, creates successful teams and garners impactful results. I look forward to starting this new chapter in January."

Arancio departed Disney in October as new entertainment president Karey Burke brought in her former Freeform colleague Naomi Bulochnikov to oversee PR. Brockman exited earlier this year after Disney solidified its new executive regime following an influx of key hires following its Fox acquisition.

Arancio, in her time at ABC, was charged with strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for both the broadcast network and the studio. She shaped campaigns for the Bachelor franchise, Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Conners and more. Before that, Arancio was vp communications at Freeform, where she helped rebrand the network from ABC Family. During her two-decade run at Disney, she also had communications roles at ABC Daytime and Disney Channel.

It's worth noting that Arancio does not have oversight of publicity for HBO proper.