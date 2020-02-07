ABC Sets Post-Oscars Show With Maria Menounos, Stephen A. Smith

Ben Lyons will also serve as host for 'Live From Hollywood: After the Awards.'

ABC's Oscar night will extend past primetime.

The network will air a late-night special called Live From Hollywood: After the Awards at 11:35 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT Sunday, following the Oscar telecast and late local news. TV host Maria Menounos, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and entertainment reporter and sportscaster Ben Lyons will serve as hosts, conducting red carpet interviews outside the Governor's Ball and looking back at highlights from the ceremony.

“My name has always been synonymous with sports," said Smith, "and this is a career-crossover move that I have been waiting for: Stephen A. Smith co-hosting Live From Hollywood: After the Awards."

The special is similar to one ABC aired in 2017, with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and Good Morning America's Lara Spencer hosting that year.

Previews of entertainment shows have aired in the late-night slot in each of the previous two years. In 2018, ABC aired what was then called Sundays With Alec Baldwin, some seven months before the retitled Alec Baldwin Show made its primetime debut. The celebrity-interview series posted weak ratings and was canceled after seven episodes.

Last year, the network showed the pilot of spy drama Whiskey Cavalier, starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan, before re-airing the episode in its regular spot three days later. The preview put up decent numbers given its starting time after midnight ET (4.2 million viewers, 0.8 rating in adults 18-49), but ultimately the series was canceled after 13 episodes of middling viewership.

Prior to that, ABC aired Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Oscars from 2006-16. That run ended when Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017 and '18.

Michael Antinoro, David Chamberlin and Marilyn Seabury of Film 45 are executive producing After the Awards. Ryan Pollito will direct.