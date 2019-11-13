ABC Snags Musical Soap from 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Team (Exclusive)

The Lionsgate dramedy 'Duet' comes from writers Austin Winsberg and Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner.

ABC has put into development a high-concept musical dramedy — from the team behind another high-concept musical dramedy, NBC's midseason entry Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

The network has given a script commitment plus penalty to Duet, a Sliding Doors-esque soap about a woman moving between two very different lives. Lionsgate TV and The Tannenbaum Company produce.

The show comes from Austin Winsberg, writer and executive producer of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, who have written songs for Once Upon a Time and Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Zachary and Weiner will write original tunes for the show.

All three will serve as exec producers along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (The Last O.G., Two and a Half Men) and director Richard Shepard (Girls, The Perfection). The Tannenbaum Company's Jason Wang is a co-EP.

Along with Winsberg, the Tannenbaums and Shepard are EPs on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, also from Lionsgate.

Duet will center on 35-year-old Delilah Jones, who finds herself jumping back and forth between life as a pop icon and an alternate reality where she never left her hometown, married and had a child and works as a high school music teacher. As Delilah juggles these very different realities, the two worlds will inform each other and affect her actions and the choices she makes.

Duet is the second piece of development with music at its core at ABC this cycle. The network also has 90s Popstar, a drama based on This Is Us star Mandy Moore's life about a family dealing with their daughter's sudden fame. ABC's development slate that includes a potential Revenge reboot/sequel, Kerry Washington-produced legal drama Reasonable Doubt, crime drama The Receiver, Rebel, from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, about activist Erin Brockovich, Lee Daniels comedy Cupcake Men and cop show Homicide Special from The Resident's Amy Holden Jones.