ABC Studios' Head of Alternative Exits (Exclusive)

ABC Studios' efforts to launch an alternative division have been short-lived.

Fernando Hernandez, the executive who joined the Disney-backed studio in early 2018, has exited the company. A replacement has not yet been determined.

Brought in by now former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran, the former head of Universal Television Alternative Studios had set up a wide-ranging slate of unscripted projects for both Disney-backed platforms and outside the company's portfolio. Those included Ink & Paint, the Disney-focused docuseries set for streaming platform Disney+.



The alternative division was a key area of focus for Moran, who was pushed out in July after Disney inherited a number of executives as part of its $71.3 billion Fox acquisition. Among them was 20th TV's Jonnie Davis, who replaced Moran at ABC Studios.

Sources say ABC Studios remains committed to being in the unscripted programming space. It's unclear who will replace the executive as Disney's studio division is flush with executives who came over as part of the Fox deal. Hernandez is the latest senior exec to depart ABC Studios after Fox's studio execs joined the company. He joins Moran and exec vp business operations Howard Davine.



ABC Studios declined to comment.