ABC Studios Head of Comedy Departs

Hours after ABC Studios president Patrick Moran was pushed out, one of his top lieutenants has opted to leave the Disney-owned company.

Amy Hartwick, who had run the studio's comedy department since 2011, has opted to leave the company. Hartwick, who reported directly to Moran, decided to leave on her terms as she was not impacted by Disney TV Studios' reorganization earlier Wednesday.

Harwick was instrumental in developing ABC hit Black-ish and turning the award-winning comedy into a franchise that now includes Freeform spinoff Grown-ish and ABC's upcoming prequel Mixed-ish. She also developed series including The Kids Are Alright, Speechless and American Housewife. The executive led the charge as ABC Studios tripled the number of broadcast comedy series.

Moran was pushed out from his role as president at ABC Studios earlier Wednesday. 20th TV's Jonnie Davis replaced him as head of the studio as part of a larger reorganization that also saw Moran's head of business affairs also pushed out.

Patrick Macguire remains head of drama at ABC Studios.

Deadline was first to report Harwick's departure.