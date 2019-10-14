Former ABC Studios President Patrick Moran Inks Amazon Overall Deal

The news arrives mere months after he was pushed out of the Disney-owned studio.

Patrick Moran has lined up the next chapter in his career.

The former ABC Studios president is entering the producing side of the industry and has signed an overall deal with Amazon. Under the pact, the former executive will develop new projects for the streamer. With his new role, Moran will unite with longtime friend, collaborator and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. Moran ultimately wanted to get closer to the creative and selected an overall deal with Amazon after fielding multiple offers in the months since his tenure ended at ABC.

"Amazon Studios, known for bold groundbreaking storytelling, is the perfect place to embark on my next chapter as I look to be more closely aligned with the creative process," Moran said. "I look forward to partnering with innovative writers and show creators with a specific take on the world today in this new role, and am thrilled to work with Jennifer, Vernon [Sanders], Albert [Cheng] and the Amazon Studios team."



The deal reunites Moran with Salke after the duo previously worked together at 20th Century Fox TV, where they collaborated on such hits like Glee, among others.



“Patrick is a deeply respected creative executive whom I have had the pleasure of knowing throughout his entire career. He has worked with some of television’s most prolific writers and producers on series with real cultural impact,” Salke said. “His ability to identify and nurture compelling content makes Patrick a perfect fit for the global Prime Video family.”

The news comes two months after Moran was pushed out at ABC Studios after parent company Disney opted to shuffle its studio executive ranks after buying Fox's 20th Century Fox TV studio. With the $71.3 billion deal, Disney inherited a deep roster of studio executives including 20th TV toppers Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman and Fox 21's Bert Salke, among others. In July, Disney appointed Davis to take over as president of ABC Studios as part of its restructuring. He replaced Moran, who was let go alongside exec vp business operations Howard Davine.

Moran led ABC Studios for three years and had been with the company since 2010, starting as head of drama. During his tenure, he helped develop series including Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Quantico, Once Upon a Time, Black-ish and American Crime, among others. He also launched ABC Signature, the studio's boutique division focused on streaming and cable fare. Before joining ABC Studios, Moran worked as senior vp drama at 20th TV, where he oversaw the development of hits including Glee, Bones and Prison Break. He also served as vp drama at UPN and president of Renaissance Pictures and vp development at New Line Television.

For Moran, the shift to producing is reminiscent of Michael Ellenberg's career path. After serving as head of drama at HBO, Ellenberg launched Media Res, an indie studio behind Apple's eagerly anticipated The Morning Show, among other projects.

For Amazon, Moran gives Salke another experienced exec with a deep roster of showrunner and writer relationships.

Moran is the latest broadcast executive to turn to the streaming space, joining the likes of Bela Bajaria, Channing Dungey (both at Netflix), Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly (both at HBO Max) and Salke, with the latter having moved to Amazon after a longtime run at NBC.