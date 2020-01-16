ABC Ups Casting Executive John Villacorta

The 15-year veteran of the network will manage casting for the broadcast outlet and also work with the Disney+ team.

ABC has promoted John Villacorta to senior vp talent and casting for the network.

The 15-year ABC veteran will manage the casting process for the broadcast network and also provide casting strategy and services to Disney's direct-to-consumer and international segment. In that capacity, he will work closely with the team for streaming platform Disney+ across all scripted and unscripted content.

Villacorta will report to Ayo Davis, executive vp talent and casting for ABC Entertainment and Disney+.

"For 15 years, John has been an integral part of our casting team, investing in the process and the people in order to attract and maintain strong relationships with key talent throughout the industry," Davis said Thursday in a statement. "I'm proud to promote John to a position for which he has worked tirelessly and so richly deserves. His professionalism and dedication will continue to attract exemplary talent as we cast for exciting and compelling titles across the ABC brand and Disney+."

Villacorta joined ABC as a casting assistant in 2004. During his time there, he has overseen casting on shows including the Shondaland trio of Scandal, Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder, plus American Crime, Once Upon a Time, Agents of SHIELD and the miniseries When We Rise, among others.

Villacorta was instrumental in creating ABC Discovers: Workshop Week, which partners ABC casting execs with inclusion-oriented groups throughout the industry to give participants a chance to showcase their talents and receive professional feedback. He serves as the executive mentor in the casting pod for Walt Disney Television's executive incubator program.