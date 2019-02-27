ABC's Bermuda Triangle Drama Casts Lead

Mike Vogel will star in 'Triangle,' about a group of people from throughout history who have been trapped in the notorious section of the Atlantic.

ABC is sending The Brave star Mike Vogel to the Bermuda Triangle.

Vogel has landed a lead role in Triangle, an ABC Studios drama pilot that centers on a family who become shipwrecked in the notorious Bermuda Triangle. The logline has echoes of the network's classic Lost, which ran from 2004-10.

After being shipwrecked, the family discovers that the Bermuda Triangle is not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean, but in fact a land lost in time that has trapped travelers for all of human history. The family must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants from throughout history to survive and find away home.

Vogel (Under the Dome, The Help) will play David Roman, an orphan who bounced between foster homes growing up. He's hoping to begin a new life with daughter Natalie and fiance Alex when their tropical vacation is interrupted by a violent storm that capsizes their boat and lands them in a strange land.

Triangle comes from writers Jon Feldman (Designated Survivor, Dawson's Creek) and Sonny Postiglione (Knightfall), who are executive producing with Feldman's Random Hill partner Jen Gwartz.

The project is one of nine drama pilots in contention for ABC, alongside (among others) revivals of NYPD Blue and New York Undercover, graphic-novel adaptation Stumptown starring Cobie Smulders and Heart of Life, which is based on a John Mayer song.

Vogel is repped by Geordie Frey and Gersh.