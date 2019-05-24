TV Ratings: ABC's Farrah Fawcett Doc Tops First Night of Summer Season

NBC's 'Red Nose Day' special and the final season premiere of 'Elementary' are fairly steady.

Thursday marked the start of the summer TV season, and ratings predictably took a tumble as a result.

The night's top show was This Is Farrah Fawcett, a two-hour ABC News documentary about the life of the late actress. It averaged 5.78 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, best on the broadcast networks in both measures. The second of two Young Sheldon repeats on CBS also drew a 0.7 in the key ad demographic.

NBC's annual Red Nose Day fundraiser delivered 2.25 million viewers from 8 to 10 p.m., up a little from 2.06 million a year ago (when it was a one-hour show), but was off slightly in adults 18-49 at 0.4. (The more important number is $40 million, the amount raised for anti-poverty programs.) A special edition of Hollywood Game Night at 10 p.m. also came in at 0.4.

The final season of Elementary opened with a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers on CBS, in line with its averages from 2018. Life in Pieces scored a 0.6 and 4.46 million viewers, preceding Elementary.

Two hours of Paradise Hotel averaged 0.4 for Fox. The CW's iZombie and In the Dark both came in at 0.2.

ABC and CBS tied for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime at 0.6. Fox, NBC, Telemundo and Univision all tied at 0.4, and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

