ABC's 'Single Parents' Adds Hannah Simone for Guest Arc

The former 'New Girl' star will reunite with two of that show's executive producers, J.J. Philbin and Liz Meriwether, on the freshman comedy.

Former New Girl star Hannah Simone is heading to ABC's new comedy Single Parents.

Simone will have a two-episode guest role as Dr. Monique Dewan, a "brilliant, sexy and terrifying" pediatrician whom one of the titular single parents, Will Cooper (Taran Killam), asks out. Dr. Dewan is his first attempt at dating following his divorce.

The role for Simone in the show's sixth and seventh episodes also marks a reunion with New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and executive producer J.J. Philbin, who co-created Single Parents.

The series, from 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios, follows a group of single mothers and fathers whose kids are in the same class. Will is a newcomer to the group, a guy who's so focused on raising his daughter that he's lost sight of who he is and is deep in a rabbit hole of PTA, parenting and princesses.

The cast also includes Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan and Ella Allan. Meriwether and Philbin executive produce with Katherine Pope, Erin O'Malley and pilot director Jason Winer.

Simone starred in another 20th/ABC Studios pilot for the network last spring, a reboot of The Greatest American Hero. In something of a surprise, it didn't go to series, as ABC opted to stick closer to its family-comedy brand with its series pickups.

Single Parents premieres Sept. 26.