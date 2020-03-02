'Thirtysomething' Sequel Casts 'How to Get Away With Murder' Alum

The Thirtysomething sequel at ABC has cast its first newcomer from outside the Steadman and Weston families.

How to Get Away With Murder and Insecure veteran Kendrick Sampson is joining the drama pilot Thirtysomething(else) as Brad, the boyfriend of Odette Annable's Janey Steadman. Chris Wood, Patrick Fugit and Auden Thornton also star alongside original series regulars Mel Harris, Ken Olin, Patricia Wettig, Timothy Busfield, Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper.

Thirtysomething(else) will focus on the original characters' children, who are now in their 30s themselves. Sampson's Brad is a man of high ideals. As a young activist he formed a renters' rights group in Philadelphia that has grown into a large nonprofit that helps the homeless and advocates for affordable housing. Janey's volatility is a chllenge for him, but they are very much in love, and both are coming to face whatever fear of commitment they may have.

Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, who created Thirtysomething, are writing and executive producing the sequel, which comes from MGM TV (producer of the original series) and ABC Studios. Zwick will also direct the pilot. The original series ran from 1987 to 1991 and won 13 Emmys, including one for best drama series in 1988, along with acting honors for Wettig, Busfield and Mayron.

The sequel has already opened a writers room and is "gearing up for series," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in January.

Sampson was a regular on season two of ABC's How to Get Away With Murder and recurred on HBO's Insecure in 2018. His credits also include The Vampire Diaries, The Flash and Freeform's holiday movie Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas. He is repped by CAA and HJTH Law.