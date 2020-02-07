ABC's 'Thirtysomething' Sequel Casts 'Supergirl' Alum

The Thirtysomething sequel at ABC has cast the first new member of its ensemble.

Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) will play Leo Steadman, the son of Hope (Mel Harris) and Michael (Ken Olin), in Thirtysomething(else), which follows the now-adult children of the characters from the Emmy-winning original series that ran from 1987-91. In addition to Harris and Olin, original series stars Patricia Wettig and Timothy Busfield will also reprise their roles.

Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, who created the original series, are also writing and executive producing the pilot for Thirtysomething(else). Zwick is also set to direct.

Wood's Leo is good-looking and charming, not unlike his father, but so intent on becoming a big deal like his dad that he skips steps along the way. His talent and grand ideas are tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through.

Wood played Mon-El on The CW's Supergirl from 2016-18. He also had recurring parts on The Vampire Diaries (which he recently reprised on franchise descendant Legacies) and The Carrie Diaries. He is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

Thirtysomething(else) is a co-production of MGM Television, which produced the original series, and ABC Studios. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters at January's TV critics press tour that a writers room for the show had already opened and that the pilot is "gearing up for series."

"Ed and Marshall really have a vision for the narrative and anything's possible, really," Burke said. "... They know those characters in their bones, and their children are thirtysomething themselves, not just the children on the show, so they are creating characters in that generation that they also know and can relate to. So it's really a true definition of a multigenerational [story]."

