ABC's 'Thirtysomething' Sequel Lands 'This Is Us' Actress

Auden Thornton is the latest addition to the drama pilot, which follows the adult children of the original series' leads.

The Thirtysomething sequel at ABC has filled out its core cast of 30-something actors.

Auden Thornton (This Is Us) has joined Thirtysomething(else) — which centers on the children of the original series' characters — as Brittany Weston, the daughter of Elliot (Timothy Busfield) and Nancy (Patricia Wettig) Weston and sister of Ethan (Patrick Fugit). Odette Annable and Chris Wood are also part of the ensemble.

Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, who created Thirtysomething, are writing and executive producing the sequel; Zwick will also direct the pilot. The original series ran from 1987 to 1991 and won 13 Emmys, including one for best drama series in 1988, along with acting honors for Wettig, Busfield and Melanie Mayron.

Wettig and Busfield, along with Mel Harris and Ken Olin, are all set to reprise their roles. The sequel has already opened a writers room and is "gearing up for series," according to ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. The series comes from MGM TV, which produced the original, and ABC Studios. Production on Thirtysomething(else) is set to begin in March in New Jersey.

Thornton's Brittany is smart and passionate, with a quiet but wicked sense of humor. She's in training to become a therapist but could use some therapy herself, as she's been acting out in various transgressive ways despite her inclination to be a peacemaker. She's also involved in an on-and-off relationship with girlfriend Angelica — with whom she recently broke up but can't stop loving.

Thornton has a recurring part on NBC's This Is Us. Her credits also include feature film Beauty Mark and guest roles on Bull, Royal Pains and Elementary, among other series. She's repped by UTA, Lasher Group and Goodman Genow.

Deadline first reported the news.