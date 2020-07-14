ABC's 'World News Tonight' Hits Historic Ratings Milestone

The nightly broadcast led all of Nielsen-rated TV in three key measures for the week of July 6.

ABC's nightly newscast made a little bit of ratings history in the week of July 6.

World News Tonight With David Muir led all shows on broadcast and cable for the week in total viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. No network nightly newscast has pulled off that triple in at least 28 years (since the beginning of Nielsen's electronic database in 1991-92).

The program averaged 8.97 million daily viewers last week, along with 1.72 million people in the key news demographic of adults 25-54 and 1.15 million adults 18-49. It led the top primetime show in viewers by almost 2 million people (CBS' 60 Minutes with 7.05 million). The leading primetime show in adults 18-49, The Titan Games on NBC, had 952,000 viewers in the demo.

World News Tonight had the five most watched broadcasts of the week, as measured by Nielsen's same-day ratings, five of the top six in adults 25-54 and five of the top seven in adults 18-49.

The historic week continues a strong run for the ABC newscast, which is leading its network counterparts in the three ratings measures for the first time since the 1995-96 season. World News Tonight is also riding an 85-week win streak in total viewers over NBC Nightly News and the CBS Evening News.

NBC averaged 7.6 million viewers, 1.49 million adults 25-54 and 1.02 million adults 18-49 for its evening newscast last week. CBS came in at 5.42 million (5.95 million including next-day replays), 995,000 adults 25-54 (1.17 million including replays) and 659,000 adults 18-49.