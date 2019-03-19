'Access Live' Names Maureen FitzPatrick as Executive Producer

Veteran TV executive and producer Maureen FitzPatrick is taking the reins of syndicated series Access and Access Live.

FitzPatrick will serve as executive producer of both entertainment-focused shows from NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution. She takes over for long-time exec producer Rob Silverstein, who will remain at NBCUniversal with a first-look deal.

FitzPatrick has been at NBCU since early 2018 as a development and creative executive, serving as a consultant on both Access and Access Live and helping develop Jerry Springer's courtroom show Judge Jerry, which is set to launch in syndication in the fall.

"Maureen is an extremely talented and creative producer with extensive experience and a proven track record in navigating many different dayparts and genres," said Tracie Wilson, executive vp creative affairs at NBCU Domestic TV Distribution. "We are looking forward to her creative insight and expertise as we build upon the success of these long-standing and iconic programs."

Said FitzPatrick, "I've had a wonderful experience working with the NBCUniversal development and syndication group this past year and am honored to join the talented and hardworking Access and Access Live teams. The Access brand has become the gold standard, and I'm excited to take its legacy to the next level with innovative new ideas that give viewers even more ways to connect with all their favorite entertainment stories."

Prior to joining NBCU, FitzPatrick managed development and production for Oxygen's Crime Time pilot, and in 2017 she oversaw the launch of Daily Blast Live. Judge Judy Sheindlin tapped her to launch Hot Bench in 2014; the show became the top-rated new strip in syndication in the last decade.

She was previously executive vp at CBS Television Distribution, overseeing nine syndicated series, and senior vp comedy development at Fremantle. FitzPatrick has also worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Whose Line Is It Anyway?