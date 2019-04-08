TV Ratings: ACM Awards, 'American Idol' Hit Lows

CBS' awards telecast is down double digits year to year, and 'Idol' hits an all-time low in adults 18-49.

Both the Academy of Country Music Awards and American Idol hit all-time lows in Sunday's ratings.

The ACM Awards carried CBS to a comfortable victory in primetime but were down double digits vs. a year ago. The show drew 9.9 million viewers over its three-hour running time, down about 18 percent year to year, and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, off half a point (24 percent) from the 2018 awards and an all-time low for the ceremony.

Prior to the ACM Awards, 60 Minutes delivered 9.35 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, in line with recent outings that weren't boosted by live sports as a lead-in.

On ABC, Idol slipped to a 1.0 in adults 18-49, down 0.2 from the previous week and an all-time low for the show across its 17 seasons on Fox and ABC. America's Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank (0.8) were each off slightly vs. their last new episodes.

NBC's World of Dance (0.7) and Good Girls (0.6) held steady week to week. The Simpsons (0.7) and Bob's Burgers (0.8) each came down a tenth of a point from their last outings on Fox; the network aired a Family Guy rerun at 9 p.m.

CBS averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 for the night, half a point better than ABC's 0.9. Fox and NBC tied for third at 0.6. Telemundo and Univision also tied at 0.4. The CW posted a 0.1 with a night of reruns.

The ACM Awards was produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.

