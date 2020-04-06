TV Ratings: 'Our Country' Special Solid for CBS, 'American Idol' Slips

The two-hour show featuring artists performing from their homes filled the spot that would have been occupied by the ACM Awards.

Plan B for the postponed ACM Awards worked out reasonably well for CBS Sunday night.

The network's two-hour special, ACM Presents: Our Country, delivered decent ratings, topping CBS' usual numbers from 8 to 10 p.m. ABC's American Idol slipped some vs. last week, hitting its lowest Sunday numbers of the season, but lead-out The Rookie recorded a third consecutive season high in total viewers.

Our Country averaged a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.73 million viewers over its two hours. The special featured artists including Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town and Shania Twain, among others, performing from their homes, along with clips from past ACM Awards shows. (Dick Clark Productions, which produced the special, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.) 60 Minutes dipped below 10 million viewers for the first time in a month, but was still the night's most-watched show with 9.86 million viewers. It drew a 0.9 in adults 18-49.

American Idol led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating, but both that and its 6.91 million viewers are season lows for the Sunday edition of the show. The Rookie, however, improved to 5.85 million viewers from 5.18 million for its last airing two weeks ago, setting a season high in viewers. It was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.8. America's Funniest Home Videos also stayed high with 6.23 million viewers and a 1.0 in the demo.

NBC got small upticks in viewers from Little Big Shots and The Wall, both of which averaged 3.08 million. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's 2.01 million viewers were the most for an initial airing since March 1. It was steady in the 18-49 demo at 0.4. Good Girls was also steady with 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49, figures that will at least double with a few days of delayed and multi-platform viewing. Fox and The CW aired reruns.

ABC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating, edging the 0.9 for CBS. Univision came in third with a 0.5, just ahead of 0.4s for Fox and NBC. Telemundo followed with a 0.3, and The CW averaged 0.1.

