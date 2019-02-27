Adam Brody Joins Wife Leighton Meester on 'Single Parents'

Fans of The O.C. and Gossip Girl can see a crossover that never was on Single Parents in May.

The ABC comedy has cast Leighton Meester's real-life husband, Adam Brody — to play her character's ex.

Brody, who played Seth Cohen on The O.C., will appear in the first-year show's season finale, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The episode will film in early March.

Brody will play Derek, a musician who loved and left Meester's Maggie years ago. After she has stewed over him for ages, Will (Taran Killam) convinces her to track him down and say her piece. It does not go well.

The season finale will also feature the return of Bashir Salahuddin as Poppy's (Kimrie Lewis) charming and fun but flaky ex, Ron.

Though Meester and Brody rose to fame on their respective teen dramas (both executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage), they met on the indie film The Oranges in 2010, during the middle of her run on The CW's Gossip Girl. They've been married for five years and have a 3-year-old daughter together.

Brody most recently starred in StartUp on Sony Crackle, which has aired three seasons to date. The drama is awaiting word on whether it will get a fourth.

Single Parents is awaiting word on whether it will receive a second season. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios, both of which will be under the Disney umbrella once Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets closes.