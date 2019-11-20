'Lizzie McGuire' Welcomes Back an Old Friend for Disney+ Revival

Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie's best friend through two seasons of the show and its 2003 movie, will join Hilary Duff, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas in the sequel.

As production for the Disney+ revival of 2000s hit Lizzie McGuire is underway, another familiar face has been confirmed to return to the cast: Adam Lamberg as David Gordon, aka Gordo.

Lamberg, who played Lizzie's best friend through two seasons of the show and its 2003 movie, will join Hilary Duff (Lizzie), Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire), Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire) and Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire) in reprising their roles from the original.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," Duff said in a statement. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

Aside from his role as the smart and snarky middle schooler, 35-year-old Lamberg has largely stayed out of the spotlight, last appearing in 2008 teen drama Beautiful Loser.

The Disney+ sequel, picked up straight to series in August with production beginning earlier this month, will revolve around Lizzie as she turns 30 and navigates life in New York City. With her animated 13-year-old ego by her side, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood, including her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren't always as they seem.

Original series creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the comedy, with Minsky, Duff and Rachel Winter executive producing. Ranada Shepard will co-exec produce the series, which hails from Salty Pictures. The Lizzie McGuire reprise was first announced at Disney's D23 Expo in August, and a premiere date has not yet been set.