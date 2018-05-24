Adam Levine and James Corden Get Stopped by Police on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Apart from getting pulled over, the Maroon 5 front man and late-night host also ran through Levin's greatest hits and drove on a racing track.

James Corden welcomed new company to join him on his drive to work with special guest Adam Levine, who partook in another fun-filled Carpool Karaoke segment on Thursday night.

Making his debut to the Late Late Show host’s fan favorite segment, Levine performed a surplus of hits with Corden including ‘Moves Like Jagger’ and ‘Sugar.’ Throughout the drive, Corden and Levin blabbed about his coaching tenure on The Voice, his friendship with Voice coach Blake Shelton and Levine's tattoos.

The segment’s traditional format took a turn when a police officer rode alongside the singing stars, requesting they pull over. “I need you to pull you over so you can sing for me,” the police offer quipped, adding that it was because Corden was “causing a traffic hazard.”

Levine also elevated the car ride into a racing frenzy as he took the wheel from Corden and drove quickly on a track race. While driving at high speed, Corden attempted to play trivia with the rocker, until begging Levine to slow down.