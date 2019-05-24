Adam Levine Leaving NBC's 'The Voice' After 16 Seasons: "Time to Move On"

The Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches on the singing show.

After 16 seasons, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will not be returning to one of the coaches chairs on NBC's The Voice when the series returns for its 17th season this fall, host Carson Daly announced on NBC's Today show this morning.

He will be replaced by Gwen Stefani, Daly added.

Levine was one of the original coaches on the singing competition when it launched in 2011; he and Blake Shelton (who is returning in the fall) are the only coaches who have appeared on every season thus far. A singer Levine has chosen in the blind audition rounds has won the competition three times.

Ironically, just two weeks ago, Levine retweeted a promo from The Voice in which he was announced to be returning along with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and frenemy Shelton.

Stefani has served as a coach before, appearing on the seventh, ninth and 12th cycles of the show. She was also a part-time adviser in seasons eight and 10.

In a long statement on Instagram, Levine wrote that "For me, it was time to move on" and looked back on his experience on the show. "After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned," he wrote. "I said to myself 'there's some magic here. Something is definitely happening.' It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life."

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson tweeted that it would "weird showing up for work and he's not there." In a statement on Twitter, The Voice's producers said they hope to see Levine again in the future:

Though he's leaving The Voice, Levine isn't departing the NBC fold entirely. He's an executive producer of the network's songwriter competition Songland, which premieres May 28, and his 222 Productions is developing a drama project at Universal TV.

The Voice just finished a down season in the ratings (something it has in common with most other broadcast series). Its same-day ratings fell about 22 percent in adults 18-49 and 12 percent in total viewers across its two weekly airings.

Watch the Today announcement below.