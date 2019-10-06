Adam Levine on Leaving 'The Voice': "I Miss It But Not How Much I Had to Work"

"Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little," the Maroon 5 frontman says on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

Adam Levine says he has no regrets about his decision to leave The Voice.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show set to air Monday, the Maroon 5 frontman says he misses being a part of NBC's singing competition, where he served as a coach, after a decade.

"I really do miss it," he tells DeGeneres. "I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how i feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton]. … I do miss it but I don't miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very bless and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spent time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I'm a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little."

Levine is the father of two young daughters, Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 1, with wife Behati Prinsloo.

"I'm obsessed with them," Levine told DeGeneres of his children. "I genuinely just adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any person."

News of Levine's apparent desire to leave the show after 16 seasons did not come as a surprise to some, though the timing of the announcement of his departure was a bit of a shock. He announced his decision in May, just two weeks after NBC confirmed plans for his fall return, and he had actually had signed on to appear in two more cycles of The Voice.

However, as The Hollywood Reporter previously reported, Levine was said to have grown increasingly anxious to move on despite walking away from a nearly $30 million payday from his new deal.

Meanwhile, despite giving Shelton a shout-out on Ellen after a photo of the former co-workers was shown to the audience, an anonymous Emmy voter recently told THR about a rumor that the two "really dislike each other, but play nice on TV."

"I've heard from a friend who works on it … that two of the hosts really dislike each other, but play nice on TV," the voter said. When prompted for more information, the voter added: "Blake Shelton and Adam Levine hate each other. … [Levine] didn't walk away — I heard it was a 'me or him.'"

During his appearance on Ellen, Levine also announced a new Maroon 5 tour and opened up about the loss of his best friend and manager and how that added to the band's new song, "Memories," which they performed.

Watch part of the interview below.