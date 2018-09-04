Adam Levine's 222 Productions, Universal TV Snag Rights to 'Thorn' Novels (Exclusive)

The singer and 'Voice' judge's production shingle will develop the series by author James W. Hall for TV.

The Voice judge Adam Levine is getting into the scripted TV business.

Levine's company, 222 Productions, and Universal TV have optioned the rights to the Thorn series of novels by James W. Hall, which will be developed for television.

There are 14 books in the series, which began with Under Cover of Daylight in 1987. The series follows Thorn, a fishing guide in the Florida Keys with a dark past. When that past comes back around in the form of new violence that rips his world apart, Thorn has to take drastic steps to protect and avenge his chosen family.

Subsequent books in the series have the scarred Thorn solving problems and troubleshooting for people amid the contrasts of wealth and poverty in the Keys.

A writer and cast for the project will be announced later.

Levine and Josh Gummersall founded 222 Productions and are developing a slate of projects, the first of which, Sugar, is on YouTube Premium. It pairs up music stars (including Levine's Maroon 5 and his fellow Voice judge Blake Shelton) with deserving fans for a surprise performance and meet-and-greet.

The company is also working with Universal Alternative Television on Songland, a songwriter-focused music competition. Levine and Gummersall are executive producing with Audrey Morrissey, Dave Stewart and Ivan Dudynsky.