Adam McKay Sets Jeffrey Epstein Limited Series at HBO as Part of Rich Overall Deal

Adam McKay is expanding his relationship with HBO.

The Succession exec producer has inked what sources say is a rich five-year, first-look TV deal with HBO for his newly launched company Hyperobject Industries.

McKay has also set his first project as part of the pact: a limited series focused on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown's upcoming book about Jeffrey Epstein. Brown's reporting has sparked renewed interest in the Epstein case and was a driving force behind the multimillionaire financier's arrest last July on sex trafficking charges. McKay and his Hyperobject partner and longtime producer Kevin Messick will exec produce the series alongside Brown. McKay will helm the pilot.

"We are delighted to continue our longtime collaboration with Adam McKay with this new deal,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. "Adam is a uniquely talented director and producer, and we are looking forward to working with him and the team at Hyperobject on many projects to come."



McKay has a long history with HBO, having worked on series including Eastbound & Down, Funny or Die Presents and, more recently, critical darling Succession. Earlier this year, McKay landed a pilot order for Showtime, the 1980s-set look at the NBA's L.A. Lakers. (Production wrapped on the John C. Reilly and Jason Clarke drama Oct. 8 and it is now awaiting word on a formal series order.)

"We’ve worked with Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Len Amato and the team at HBO for years on shows like Eastbound & Down, FOD Presents and Succession. They’re fearless, extremely clued in and know how to frame and present a show like no one else," McKay said.

McKay and former producing partner Will Ferrell split in April. As McKay plots his solo producing course, his new company has hired Todd Schulman to oversee the first-look deal with HBO, which will see Hyperobject develop new projects for both the premium cable network and forthcoming streaming platform HBO Max. Schulman comes to Hyperobject after serving as an exec producer, working on titles including Who Is America? and Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's upcoming The Lovebirds. He also worked with Sacha Baron Cohen on Borat, Bruno and The Dictator. As part of the company's expansion, Betsy Koch will remain with McKay as a producer across TV and film projects. The company, in support of the WGA and its ongoing battle with the Association of Talent Agencies, will not be part of any packaging deals through WME, which reps McKay as a director and producer.

The McKay-produced Epstein limited series is the first scripted most high-profile scripted take on the disgraced financier. Sony TV optioned Conchita Sarnoff's TrafficKing book and is shopping the take to outlets; and actress-producer Patricia Heaton is developing Perversion of Justice, a scripted take based on a series of articles by Brown in the Miami Herald that exposed Epstein as a serial child molester. Neither has a network attached. Meanwhile, Lifetime has docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein in the works. On the film side, a long-in-the-works documentary about Epstein was scrapped in July.

McKay is the latest big name to put down roots at HBO. Veep's David Mandel and Silicon Valley's Mike Judge, among others, also recently renewed their overall deals with the Bloys-led premium outlet.

Succession, meanwhile, in its second season became a critical and awards-season breakout for HBO. The series scored a key Emmy win this year for writing for a drama series for showrunner Jesse Armstrong, while McKay won a DGA Award for his work on the show.