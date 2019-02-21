Adam Pally, Abby Elliott to Topline NBC Comedy Pilot

The two will play a married couple who take in the husband's parents in 'Uninsured'; Jessy Hodges and Amer Chadha-Patel have also been cast.

NBC's comedy pilot Uninsured has secured its two lead roles.

Adam Pally and Abby Elliott will star in the multi-camera comedy from Sony Pictures TV and Goldbergs writer Dan Levy. They'll play Dave and Rebecca, young parents who end up having to take care of Dave's parents, who have mishandled their finances and need help paying down a sizable debt.

The show has also cast Jessy Hodges (Hindsight, Enlisted) as Dave's edgy younger sister and Amer Chadha-Patel as his fast-talking business partner.

The Mindy Project and Happy Endings alum Pally, who had multiple offers this pilot season, will also be a co-executive producer of Uninsured. Pally also stars in and executive produces YouTube comedy Champaign ILL, to which he remains committed. His Dave is described as a natural hype man with a good heart.

Pally is repped by UTA, 3Arts Entertainment and Del Shaw.

Elliott had a four-year run on Saturday Night Live from 2008-12 and starred on Bravo's Odd Mom Out for two seasons. Her character, Rebecca, is a super mom who longs for the kind of order she can never have in a chaotic household.

Levy, who is with UTA and Jackoway Tyerman, is executive producing Uninsured with Goldbergs EP Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan. It's one of two multi-cam comedy pilots, along Friends-in-Law (a new version of a pilot NBC passed on a year ago), on NBC's slate.

The network's only multi-cam show currently airing is Will & Grace; new series Abby's, which premieres March 28, is also a multi-camera, live-audience show.