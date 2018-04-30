Adam Pally Reteams With 'Happy Endings' Creator for YouTube Comedy Series

YouTube is getting the Happy Endings crew back together again.

Subscription service YouTube Red has handed out a straight-to-series order for an untitled comedy starring Adam Pally and written and produced by the team behind ABC's late and great Happy Endings.

The 10-episdoe comedy will be written and exec produced by Happy Endings creator David Caspe and Daniel Libman, Matthew Libman and Jordan Cahan. Happy Endings producer Jamie Tarses will also exec produce the series. Maurice "Mo" Marable will direct the pilot and co-exec produce, while Ian Durney is set as an associate producer.

The untitled comedy will star Pally, Sam Richardson (Veep, Detroiters) and Jay Pharoah (credited as a guest). The series revolves explores how every rapper has a crew he can't live without — and vice versa — and how long the crew can survive without being in the limelight. It will premiere on YouTube Red in 2019.

The comedy is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, where Caspe has long had an overall deal. This is the second collaboration between SPT and YouTube, following Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai. The YouTube series marks Caspe's second comedy with one of his former Happy Endings stars. He also created Showtime comedy pilot Ball Street, in which his wife and former Happy Endings star Casey Wilson will guest.

Caspe is repped by WME, Rise Management and Hirsch Wallerstein. Pally is with UTA and 3 Arts; Richardson is with UTA and Principato-Young; Pharoah, who last starred in Showtime's one-and-done comedy White Famous, is with ICM Partners.