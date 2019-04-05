Adam Sandler Returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as First-Time Host

Sandler's hosting stint in May will be his first appearance on the show since the 40th anniversary special in 2015.

Adam Sandler was one of Saturday Night Live's biggest stars in the early 1990s, but since he departed the cast in 1995, he hasn't returned very often.

That will change May 4, when Sandler makes his debut as an SNL host. He'll be joined in the episode by musical guest Shawn Mendes.

"We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night," said executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Sandler joined SNL as a writer in 1990 and became a featured player the following year. He soon became a breakout star with characters like Opera Man, Canteen Boy and the Gap Girls (with Chris Farley and David Spade).

He and Farley were fired after the 1994-95 season, a season that suffered low ratings and ended with rumors NBC was going to let Michaels go as well. Several other cast members quit or were let go at the same time, and the following season brought Will Ferrell, Darrell Hammond, Cheri Oteri and others to the show.

Sandler has made a couple of uncredited cameo appearances since then and returned for SNL's 40th anniversary special in 2015. In recent years he made a huge deal with Netflix, where his latest stand-up special, 100% Fresh, is currently streaming. Sandler's next movie for the streamer, Murder Mystery, is set to debut later in the year.