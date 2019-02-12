Adam Sandler Serenades Jimmy Fallon With "My Funny Valentine" Parody

"I love the show and I know it's an anniversary. It's also Valentine's Day, so I wrote you a song to kind of tell you how much in love with you I am," the comedian told the 'Tonight Show' host as he helped celebrate the fifth anniversary of the NBC late-night program.

Adam Sandler helped celebrate The Tonight Show's fifth anniversary by performing a parody of "My Funny Valentine" when he stopped by the late-night show Monday.

Host Jimmy Fallon began the segment by sharing that Sandler was one of the first guests to visit the show when he took on the role of host Feb. 17, 2014.

"I love the show and I know it's an anniversary. It's also Valentine's Day, so I wrote you a song to kind of tell you how much in love with you I am," said the comedian before he took center stage to perform the song.

"My Jimmy Valentine/ Sweet little Valentine/ You make me laugh when you slow-jam the news," he sang along to the tune of the Frank Sinatra song. "I think it's pretty cool/ You've had the same haircut since middle school."

"And you imitate me with you zaba-daba-doo," he continued to sing.

The Roots' bandleader also got a shout-out in the song. "When there's drug tests at NBC/ You give Questlove a sample of your pee," he sang. "You're like a younger version of me/ Except not a Jew."

"Be mine for goodness sake/ Break up with Timberlake," Sandler sang about Fallon's friend Justin Timberlake. "It's Jimmy Valentine/ Happy five years on TV."

Sandler held the final note as he instructed the audience to applaud. "11:35, Eastern standard time/ Too late for me," he concluded.

Watch the full performance below.