Adam Scott to Host ABC Game Show 'Don't'

The 'Big Little Lies' and 'Parks and Recreation' star joins the likes of Anthony Anderson, Elizabeth Banks and Joel McHale in hosting a gamer on the network.

Adam Scott is joining the ranks of ABC's game-show hosts, signing on to front the network's forthcoming series Don't.

The Big Little Lies and Parks and Recreation star will host the series from Banijay Studios North America and executive producer Ryan Reynolds. The show puts teams of four through a series of comedic challenges with the simple rule of "Don't," as in "Don't laugh" or "Don't blink," with a top prize of $100,000.

"I'm very excited to be the host of ABC’s new game show Don't," said Scott. "As a fan of both 'games' and 'shows,' I feel we may be onto something here."

Don't, scheduled to premiere during the 2019-20 season, joins a robust lineup of studio game shows on ABC that includes veteran series Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, To Tell the Truth, Match Game and newcomers Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, and Card Sharks, hosted by Joel McHale.

Scott is coming off Big Little Lies, which just wrapped its second season on HBO. His other recent credits include a recurring part on NBC's The Good Place, The Disaster Artist and Fox's Ghosted.

Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz and Maximum Effort's George Dewey are the executive producers of Don't. Banijay Rights distributes the format internationally.