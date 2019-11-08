Adam Scott to Star in Thriller From Ben Stiller for Apple TV+

'Severance' is the latest series to land at the newly launched streamer from Endeavor Content.

Add Adam Scott and Ben Stiller as the latest high-profile names to head to Apple TV+.

Scott has been tapped to star in the straight-to-series, 10-episode drama Severance, which is exec produced and directed by DGA winner Stiller (Escape at Dannemora).

Severance is a workplace thriller that is set at Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will star as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Dan Erickson created the series, and will pen the scripts and exec produce alongside Chris Black (Outcast, Desperate Housewives). Stiller's Red Hour Productions' Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn will also exec produce. Big Little Lies and Parks and Recreation grad Scott will also be credited as a producer.

This is Stiller's latest TV foray following Showtime's awards darling limited series Escape at Dannemora. He also exec produces The CW's sophomore drama In the Dark. He's repped by WME, Untitled and Gang Tyre. Scott, meanwhile, counts two seasons of HBO's Big Little Lies, Fox's Ghosted and NBC's The Good Place among his credits. He's with WME, Rise Management and Ziffren Brittenham. Erickson is with Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Wertheimer Austen.

Severance, which has been in the works for months, hails from Endeavor Content, the combined financing and sales efforts of WME and IMG. Endeavor Content also produces Apple TV+'s recently renewed Jason Momoa drama See and its upcoming Truth Be Told.

Apple TV+ launched Nov. 1 at a cost of $5 a month. The platform has been aggressively spending billions on scripted originals as it builds a roster of library content in a bid to provide additional value to Apple customers.